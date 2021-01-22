https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600b58f05db3705aa0a657e4
Hank Aaron dead at 86: Baseball’s forever home run king was a true American hero and Hall of Famer. Barry Bonds has nothing on this Atlanta Braves great….
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he would donate $100 million, or about five one-hundredths of his current net worth, toward a carbon capture technology prize….
Darian Hudson, 23, vanished from Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 2017. On October 21, she made plans with her mother to move back home to Wichita, Kansas. But a few days later, she was gone. In December, pol…
A group of constitutionalist and conservative legal foundations and organizations have banded together to help average Americans push back against…
Former President Trump’s 1776 Commission has issued a report that summarizes “the principles of the American founding and how those principles have shaped our country.” It will be the only such report…