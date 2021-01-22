https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/governor-outraged-national-guard-sent-d-c-given-parking-garage-resting/

(FOX NEWS) — “Garage kept” may be great for classic cars — but for National Guard members it may be disrespectful.

Reports of shabby treatment of National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol were sparking bipartisan outrage among lawmakers and other officials Thursday — with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calling for the return home of his state’s Guard members.

Thousands of National Guard troops from several states had deployed to the U.S. Capitol to protect Wednesday’s inauguration of President Biden against threats of violence following the Jan. 6 riot.

