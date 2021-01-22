https://hannity.com/media-room/graham-democrats-latest-impeachment-frenzy-will-blow-up-in-their-faces/
GRAHAM ON HANNITY: ‘The Day of Reckoning is Here’
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.09.19
Senator Lindsey Graham stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Friday night to weigh-in on the Inspector General’s impending report on FISA abuse; telling Americans the “day of reckoning” is finally here.
“There were multiple warnings given to the FBI and the DOJ… If any of that dossier was used, wouldn’t that be fraud on the court?” asked Hannity.
“The Day of Reckoning is here. I haven’t been briefed about the details, but I believe it shows the system is completely off the rails. You really have to hate Trump to not be upset by what the Department of Justice and FBI did,” he added.
Watch Sen. Graham on ‘Hannity’ above.
GRAHAM ON HANNITY: America Will ‘Starve, Bomb, Kill’ the Coronavirus, Stabilize the Economy
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.20.20
Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Sean Hannity Thursday night on the federal government’s response to the Coronavirus crisis; saying America is going to “starve, bomb, and kill” the deadly disease.
“We’re going to counterattack the virus. We’re going to starve it, we’re going to bomb it, we’re going to kill it. You starve it by stopping human to human transmission. You bomb it with drug therapies. Eventually we’re going to kill it with a vaccine,” said Graham.
“Until then we’re going to stabilize the economy and make sure you have income coming in. The containment policies that will pay dividends, we’re paying for them now,” he added. “You’re going to have your income replaced, it’s going to take a while to get there, but you’re going to have an income stream you can rely on.”
Watch Sen. Graham on ‘Hannity’ above.