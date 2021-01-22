https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-22-important-legal-pathway-trump-reclaim-presidency.html

(Natural News) If the 45th President of the United States is serious about addressing the 2020 election fraud that deprived him of another four years of service to the republic of the United States, then his legal team should begin to pursue a new legal strategy using a writ of quo warranto.

A writ of quo warranto is used in court to challenge a person’s right to hold a public or corporate office. This phrase is Latin for “what authority?” What authority does Joe Biden have serving as the 46th President of the United States? Is the Biden presidency a legitimate, representative form of government? Has the Biden regime entered into a lawful compact with the people of the United States, or is there enough proof of fraud to revoke his authority and dismantle the Democrat’s newfound regime?

Could Biden be stripped of his faux authority?

Legal authority is not simply bestowed upon Biden, just because he assumed the role of President after all legal challenges of election fraud were ignored by the Supreme Court, the Electoral College, and the Congress of the United States. Biden has no legal power just because tens of thousands of National Guard troops were forced to guard his inauguration and intimidate any dissent.

Time is NOT up. The fight has just begun. The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that any election of any United States official can be challenged, whether by fraud or error, through the writ of quo warranto.

As the United States entered the first American revolution, Thomas Paine wrote on December 23, 1776:

These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.

Time to adjudicate all those who are being persecuted for fighting election fraud

Under a writ of quo warranto, the inauguration of Biden brings about a new battlefield, with new opportunities to expose the devilry. Under a writ of quo warranto, a sitting government official’s authority to be in office can be challenged. With inauguration out of the way, the actions that led to it can finally be established for the record, and all the voter fraud that went into the process can be judged as aid and assistance to this wrongfully-begotten authority. Every instance of election fraud is now a receipt, giving way to a paper trail of fraud. Despite their ongoing attempts to censor any evidence of fraud across the media landscape, the Biden administration will be haunted by the receipt of fraud that can be presented in court. Under the writ of quo warranto, courts can no longer ignore the root of the problem. They must piece the receipts together and determine whether Joe Biden’s regime was ill-gotten, derived from coordinated or compounding election fraud.

The case can now be filed in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in the D.C. District Court. Every instance of fraud that has been documented can now be brought forth. If Trump is serious about the claims he has made for months, it’s time to file a complaint and present his case. The only question remaining: Would Trump receive an impartial jury trial in the D.C. District Court? The facts and sworn testimony may present a compelling case. Has the Trump legal team gathered all the details they need to face off for their final fight? At the very least, the Trump team can finally be heard in a court of law, and the rest of the world will finally be able to see that the fraud is real. The adjudication of all those who fought against election fraud is now of utmost importance as they are persecuted. The gaslighting of America about election fraud should finally be put to rest.

Justice is the only way toward unity and peace, and its high past time to force the Democrats and the traitorous Republicans to look at the division and destruction that they have participated in. It’s time for the servants of the federal government to face the facts in a court of law.

