https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hard-pass-congressman/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

.@RepSteveStivers says he’d support $1,400 stimulus checks if they go to people who get the coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/GK9lCzbD7D — Jessica Smith (@JessicaASmith8) January 21, 2021

GOP congressman suggests $1,400 stimulus checks only for people who receive vaccine

WASHINGTON — A Republican House Representative on Thursday suggested giving $1,400 stimulus checks only to Americans who get the coronavirus vaccine.

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, during an interview with Yahoo! Finance, pressed the importance of herd immunity and said he’d “be willing to sign off on a stimulus check of $1,400 for people who take the vaccine.”

“It should be debt for the right things,” he said. “The quickest thing we need to do if we really want to help the American people, is get this economy turned back on — get people back to work, get kids back in school, get ourselves some herd immunity, get the vaccine distributed as quick as we can and get the uptake rate up. That’s why I’d be willing to accept a $1,400 stimulus check if people are willing to take the vaccine.”