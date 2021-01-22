http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_0SxqiCXefw/

Leftist actor Jim Carrey has taken one last dig at Melania Trump, crowning her the “worst first lady” in a new portrait caricature that mocks and bids farewell to the recent White House occupant.

Jim Carrey, ignoring Joe Biden’s call for unity and headline in America, tweeted the caricature Friday, suggesting that Melania Trump will be seeking a divorce from Donald Trump.”Oh… and goodbye worst first lady,” he wrote. “I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing.”

During her tenure as first lady, Melania Trump received no affection from the mainstream media, including fashion magazines, which never featured her on their covers despite her past modeling career in Europe. Hollywood celebrities also mocked her unrelentingly, with rapper and Joe Biden surrogate Cardi B smearing her as a prostitute.

Melania Trump successfully sued a Maryland journalist who claimed that she worked as a prostitute. She won an undisclosed settlement in the suit in 2017 and the journalist retracted his story.

Carrey, whose Hollywood career has floundered in recent years, has regularly derided conservatives and Republicans with his bizarre brand of political caricature, while at the same time praising Democrats. He lampooned former president Donald Trump and his allies numerous times on social media.

The Hollywood star has also depicted Trump supporters as white supremacists.

Last year, Showtime cancelled Carrey’s series Kidding after two seasons. The actor recently played Joe Biden in a handful of Saturday Night Live sketches.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

