Last night, after news broke of National Guard troops sleeping in a Senate parking garage, CNN’s Jake Tapper sent a very strongly worded tweet to “whoever in DC is in charge”:

Whoever in DC is in charge of this National-Guard-sleeping-in-a-Senate-parking-lot mess, please get in touch with me; folks with connections to empty hotel rooms are also contacting me — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2021

Holding the government to account. Kind of but not really.

But kudos to him, we guess.

Jake – have you forgotten that your champion is now in the White House. If President Trump were still in office you surely would be blaming him. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) January 22, 2021

We have absolutely no doubt that Tapper would be going all Keith Olbermann on Donald Trump if Trump were president right now.

But Trump is not president right now, so Jake Tapper has to keep his righteous indignation in check:

I did reach out to many Biden officials privately to bring this to their attention and of course anything that happens on their watch they own; my tweet was aimed at whoever was immediately in charge so as to solve the problem. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2021

Thank you for reaching out privately to many Biden officials, Jake. As a journalist whose job it is to hold our government officials to account, allegedly talking to government officials privately demonstrates just how serious you actually are about doing your job.

Someone give Jake a trophy or something!

Thanks for holding whoever’s feet to the fire Jake — Jason W. (@j4539w) January 22, 2021

Privately. Lol — linkstraveler (@linkstraveler) January 22, 2021

You reached out privately and not publicly? — KT (@augradkt) January 22, 2021

Weird, you reached out to them privately and not on twitter or your show? https://t.co/eW1dCDJAGk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

Couldn’t put them on blast on Twitter? Weird how things have changed. — Stephen Kaiser (@TheKaiseRoll) January 22, 2021

I “privately” reached out to them, that is awful nice of you to try and hold them accountable in private and not public like a journalist is suppose to — Christine Breasbois (@ChristineBreas1) January 22, 2021

“I reached out to Biden privately, and they never got back so 🤷🏻‍♂️ Then I tweeted publicly, instead of condemning the administration on my televised news show, and put the onus on ‘whoever is in charge.’ Wait how am I hack?”

— Jake Tapper, the Hack. — Steve Garron (@stevengarron1) January 22, 2021

Jake Tapper’s definitely no hack:

The other stuff in your tweet is just nonsense so I’m going to ignore it. Have a great day. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2021

Have a great day, rubes. Stop questioning my integrity when I repeatedly call my integrity into question and just move on, already!

It was private journalism,guys. You know, totally normal. — Double D (@whitewaterMkII) January 22, 2021

I hope everyone is becoming keenly aware of how things are done now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

