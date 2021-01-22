https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/22/house-gop-bill-reintroduced-to-protect-womens-sports-following-anti-science-biden-order/

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube reintroduced the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” this week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday effectively eliminating women’s sports.

The bill, first introduced last year, mandates schools comply with Title IX recognition of reproductive biology and birth genetics to categorize school sports between men and women.

Introduced on the heels of an executive order from Biden compelling federally-funded institutions to allow biological males who identify as female to be admitted to women’s sports programs and locker rooms, Steube’s bill already enjoys double the co-sponsors that it did last Congress.

“By forcing biological female athletes to compete against biological male athletes in competitive sports, we are taking away women’s opportunities on and off the field,” Steube said in a Thursday statement. “These unfair policies discount the hard work and determination put in by our female athletes and give biological male athletes an unfair advantage in joining teams, setting records and earning scholarships.”

Speaking to The Federalist, Steube complained that Biden’s Wednesday executive order erased Title IX protections.

“Title IX was set out specifically to protect women and protect women’s sports,” Steube said, emphasizing that Biden’s edict “completely eviscerates the gains that women have had in sports by allowing that to happen.”

