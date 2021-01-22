https://trendingpolitics.com/i-was-lied-to-meghan-mccain-eats-crow-after-biden-goes-full-hypocrite-in-his-first-week/

After trashing President Trump and his supporters for months, ‘The View’ co-host Meghan McCain decided she would vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

She even went as far as to say that the Biden administration could “cure cancer“. Literally.

However, Biden has broken so many promises in his first 72 hours that it appears the RINO McCain is starting to have second thoughts about her vote.

“Look, I think the great horror of living in America right now is the absolute, complete and total breakdown of trust in our institutions,” McCain began, adding that she had confusion over the effectiveness of masks in March when Fauci initially doubted them.

“Just say to me, ‘First responders need them more than average American. Please donate them for the good of your heart.’ I would have done the same thing, but I was lied to,” she added.

She then took issue with the entire family going maskless to the Lincoln Memorial just hours after signing an executive order mandating them on federal land.

“So again, I think the ‘Rules for thee, but not for me’ that have been going on for a long time in the Trump Administration and now you’re seeing with President Biden, I was really disappointed he wasn’t wearing a mask,” McCain said.

Watch below:

.@MeghanMcCain says she was “really disappointed” to see Pres. Biden without a mask at the Lincoln Memorial after he signed a mandate requiring masks on federal property. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjApic.twitter.com/9FygIAhXy9 — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2021

McCain also took issue with Amazon after the far-left company offered to help the Biden administration rollout yet offering no helping hands when President Trump was in office.

“That seems political as well,” she said.

“So why does Jeff Bezos all of a sudden want to help with vaccine distribution, but he didn’t during the Trump Administration?”

