Michigan and Washington D.C. are lifting some restrictions to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. In Michigan, bars and restaurants will be allowed to provide indoor services to up to 100 people starting Feb. 1 through Feb 21. Tables will have to be six feet apart with a maximum of six people per table, and they must close at or before 10 p.m. The announcement was made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday. “The science around this virus is settled, and if we can all wear masks and be very smart about congregating, and not do it unless it’s necessary, washing our hands, doing that social distancing, we will be in a strong position in a few weeks,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said at a press conference. “And we’ll be able to do more. That’s the hope.” “But the reality of this moment is that wearing masks and being …

