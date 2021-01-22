https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1613-catherine-austin-fitts-on-the-state-of-our-currencies/
Interview 1613 – Catherine Austin Fitts on The State of Our Currencies
With the global technocrats taking the world through the “Going Direct” Reset into the abyss of the End of Currency and the ultimate transhuman slave state, things could not be more dire. But, as Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari.com tells us, there are options on the table for taking things in a completely different direction and unlocking the incredible abundance of the planet. The choice is our, but for how long? Don’t miss this important, solutions-focused discussion on The State of Our Currencies.[embedded content]
SHOW NOTES
Solari.com
The State of our Currencies (login required)
IMF Conference: Cross-Border Payment—A Vision for the Future
Why Mark Carney Thinks The Dollar Can No Longer Be The World’s Reserve Currency
The “Going Direct” Reset: BlackRock Authored the Bailout Plan Before There Was a Crisis
FASAB Statement 56: Understanding New Government Financial Accounting Loopholes
Book Review: The Edge of the World by Michael Pye
