https://hannity.com/media-room/it-wasnt-me-schumer-says-decision-to-kick-out-national-guard-didnt-come-from-on-high/

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer deflected growing criticism Friday after thousands of National Guard members were booted from the US Capitol; saying the decision did not come from “high” places and would not happen again.

“No one from anyone on high, but a few people said they had to leave. No one understood why. But it’s gone. And they all had a nice place to stay… What happened was an outrage and it will not happen again,” said Schumer.

“Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer—why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot? They deserve to be treated with respect, and we deserve answers,” posted Kevin McCarthy on Twitter.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis didn’t mince words when commenting on the national outrage after pictures emerged of National Guard members sleeping on the floor of a parking garage; saying they’re “soldiers, not Nancy Pelosi’s servants.”

NATIONAL OUTRAGE: Guard Members Kicked from Capitol, Sent to Underground Garage After Inauguration

posted by Hannity Staff – 7 hours ago

Some members of the National Guard were abruptly sent to an underground parking facility after being removed from the Capitol this week; sparking outrage from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state,” posted Abbott on social media.

“Reports of shabby treatment of National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol were sparking bipartisan outrage among lawmakers and other officials Thursday — with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calling for the return home of his state’s Guard members,” reports Fox News.

“The Guardsmen, who had been resting inside the Capitol between 12-hour shifts, were moved to a nearby parking garage where photos obtained by Politico and other outlets showed members crowded together on the ground — some resting their heads against cement pillars,” adds Fox.

