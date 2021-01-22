https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/time-hold-joe-biden-personally-accountable-covid-deaths-occur-administration-4385-die-covid-bidens-first-day-office/

Many on the radical left hold the belief that Donald Trump is personally responsible for the all the deaths caused by the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus over the past year.

In fact, Joe Biden himself claimed during a CNN townhall in September 2020 that “all the people would still be alive” if Trump had done a better job.

We here at The Scoop have decided that it is fitting to hold the Biden Administration accountable to the same exact degree that many in the mainstream media held Trump accountable.

So lets look at at how Biden is doing so far on his first day according to worldometers:

On January 20, 2021, the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus death toll in the U.S. was 4,385; this was the second deadliest day on record in the U.S. for COVID deaths.

Ironically, (or perhaps predictably depending on how you look at it), many Democratic governors and mayors who have long pushed for total economic shutdowns are now calling for the economy to reopen, even as the 7-day average for Coronavirus deaths is near the all time high.

New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose remarkably stupid policy of sending COVID patients into nursing homes resulted in New York suffering more COVID deaths than any other state, tweeted, “We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.”

We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who once infamously threated to “arrest” Chicagoans who violated her stay-at-home order, now says that bars and restaurants need to reopen “as quickly as possible.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says Chicago restaurants and bars need to be allowed to reopen “as quickly as possible” to cut down on instances of private parties where people don’t take proper precautions against COVID-19. https://t.co/EC4Df2tFs7 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 14, 2021

In Sacramento, California, the state’s capitol, officials said conditions have improved enough to lift stay-at-home orders. However, on January 20th, California had the most China virus deaths in the entire country with 590.

One region of California, the area around Sacramento, has improved enough to lift a strict stay-at-home order and allow some businesses to reopen at partial capacity, including restaurants offering outdoor dining and hair salons. https://t.co/7Tlqi0K2TJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021

The big question is why now? Why is there a push to reopen when Coronavirus deaths are at all time highs from the same people who previously wanted things shutdown at all costs to “save lives”?

The reason is, now that Joe Biden is officially the President, Democrats no longer need to push the narrative that hospitals are overrun like warzones in order to blame President Trump.

The Democrats now want to take full credit for the massive economic recovery that will happen as soon as businesses reopen.

The mainstream media is also starting to push the narrative that lockdowns don’t work, which is the same belief that The Scoop has had held since April 2020.

Our opinion that lockdowns don’t help fight against the spread of COVID was “fact checked” by Facebook’s far-left fake fact checkers in May 2020, but now that the mainstream media is reporting on it, Facebook thinks it’s okay.

COVID lockdowns have no clear benefit vs other voluntary measures, international study shows https://t.co/eCF9mFZ7yd — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 15, 2021

At the current rate, the total number of Coronavirus deaths under the Biden Administration could easily surpass the amount of deaths that occurred during the Trump Administration by the end of 2021. I predict that the same mainstream media and Big Tech companies who both blamed Trump for anything to do with COVID are now going to run cover for Joe Biden.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the CDC changes its guidelines to no longer count a death as a “COVID death” if the patient also was suffering from severe comorbidities, so that the number of recorded COVID deaths declines rapidly under Biden.

The entire system is rigged. They know it and we know it.

