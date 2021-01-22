https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/japan-seeks-completely-cancel-tokyo-olympics-due-covid-19/

(DISRN) – Japanese authorities have quietly discussed canceling completely the Tokyo Olympics that were originally planned for summer 2020 due to COVID-19, hoping to secure a new bid in the near future to host the games.

Polls show that 80% of the Japanese population is also against hosting the Olympics at this time. A sharp increase in coronavirus cases this winter has added to the negative sentiment.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” said one senior government member. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

