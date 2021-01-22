https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600bd7805db3705aa0a669b1
A St. Paul man accused in an arson fire set at a Minneapolis police precinct amid unrest over the killing of George Floyd pleaded guilty Friday….
Friday night’s $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot has a winner, organizers indicated. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot yet….
Carolina Cabral/GettyIt became a favorite shouting game on the streets of Caracas. Someone would randomly holler President Nicolás Maduro’s name and people nearby would roar back “motherf**ker”!Not an…
Canada said its officials have met online with former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years in a case related to an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. C…
A 73-year-old California man was bitten by a shark while snorkeling in Hawaii Friday, state officials said. His injuries were minor….