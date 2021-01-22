https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/justice-department-major-gang-leaders-sentenced-decades-prison-murder-racketeering?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two leaders with a notorious nationwide gang were sentenced to decades in prison this week pursuant to racketeering charges involving murder, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

Gangster Disciples leaders Shauntay Craig and Donald Glass—known as “Shake” and “Smurf,” respectively—received lengthy sentences for racketeering conspiracy involving murder among other charges, the Justice Department said in a Friday press release.

Craig received 40 years in prison, while Glass received a life sentence plus 120 months.

“As leaders of the Gangster Disciples, these defendants terrorized communities across the country by engaging in, and ordering others to engage in, multiple acts of violence, including murder,” said Nicholas McQuaid, the acting assistant attorney general of the department’s Criminal Division.

“The significant sentences imposed upon defendant Craig for his national leadership role in the gang, and defendant Glass for his creation of an army of teenagers who shot and killed indiscriminately, demonstrate that even the most sophisticated and ruthless gangs are no match for the coordinated efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement,” McQuaid added.

Craig was reportedly a “Board Member” of the gang, while Glass allegedly led the “H.A.T.E. Committee,” what the Justice Department described as “a specialized enforcement team within the Gangster Disciples that reigned terror through its numerous murders, shootings, and robberies.”

