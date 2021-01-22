https://nationalfile.com/legal-foundations-form-coalition-to-oppose-critical-race-theory-under-biden/

A group of constitutionalist and conservative legal foundations and organizations have banded together to help average Americans push back against the radical agenda that employs Critical Race Theory, a philosophy steeped in racism and one fully embraced by the Biden administration.

Critical Race Theory combines the Marxist theories of “oppressor versus oppressed” with the idea that everything – every issue, every conflict, every event – must be seen through the lens of race. It defines everything as a perpetual racial conflict.

This radical theory has slowly seeped into our education system (the two topic seats at the Department of Education under Biden are Critical Race Theorists) and into our public and private institutions. It has politically weaponized by the Democrats and Progressives with the purpose of societal division.

President Trump had established policy that excluded the application or endorsement of Critical Race Theory in all federal departments and agencies. He started the 1776 Commission primarily to push back against the cancerous spread of Critical Race Theory.

With the seating of Biden as President of the United States, the 1776 Commission is gone, all agencies and departments are now subject to Critical Race Theory training, and the philosophy is embedded in the President’s agenda.

Wednesday evening, after Biden took occupancy of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Discovery Institute researcher Christopher F. Rufo, a legal activist who opposes and educates on the dangers of Critical Race Theory, announced he was forming a coalition of legal foundations and attorneys to fight against the use of Critical Race Theory.

“Today, President Biden doubled-down on critical race theory in the federal government. In response, I am announcing a new coalition of legal foundations and private attorneys that will wage relentless legal warfare against race theory in America’s institutions. The fight is on,” Rufo tweeted.

In his press release announcing the coalition, Rufo wrote, “Critical race theory is a grave threat to the American way of life. It divides Americans by race and traffics in the pernicious concepts of race essentialism, racial stereotyping, and race-based segregation—all under a false pursuit of ‘social justice.’ Critical race theory training programs have become commonplace in academia, government, and corporate life, where they have sought to advance the ideology through cult-like indoctrination, intimidation, and harassment.”

Rufo’s organization, the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth & Poverty, is the lead organization in the effort. Other members of the coalition are the Southeastern Legal Foundation, Upper Midwest Law Center, Jonathan O’Brien with Schoolhouserights.org, The Pivtorak Law Firm, Wally Zimolong of Zimolong, LLC, and Eric Early and Peter Scott of Early, Sullivan, Wright, Gizer, & McCrae.

