In a tweet on Thursday, Lena Dunham, an outspoken feminist and former “Girls” star, shared her hope that she would one day be “Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife.”

“I cannot wait to spend holidays at the White House when I am Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife,” she said.

I cannot wait to spend holidays at the White House when I am Hunter Biden’s beautiful wife. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2021

Some of Dunham’s followers were a bit confused as to why she would fantasize about being Hunter Biden’s wife. “Not sure he’s exactly a desirable partner,” responded one user. “He currently has a wife, although I don’t know if that’s ever stopped him before,” said another user. “Glad to see feminism embracing being nothing more than a housewife,” said another. “You know it’s ok not to broadcast every thought via Twitter. They’re not all gems,” said another.

Hunter Biden has been implicated in several scandals, including conceiving a child out-of-wedlock with ex-stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts and initially denying that he was the baby’s father until a paternity test proved “with scientific certainty” that the child was his. After a series of legal battles, Hunter agreed to an undisclosed amount of monthly child support. As Courthouse News reported in March 2020:

An Arkansas judge on Thursday approved a final settlement agreement bringing Hunter Biden’s paternity case to a close, just days after denying the former vice president’s son’s request for a nine-month delay because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and his pregnant wife. Biden will pay an undisclosed monthly amount of child support and health insurance premiums to his 19-month-old child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, beginning April 1, according to court documents filed Thursday. Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer also approved an amount for Roberts’ attorneys’ fees and costs that Biden must pay by May 1.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Hunter’s father largely ducked the controversy regarding his grandchild and even expressed hostility to a reporter who dared ask him about it.

“Do you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“No, that’s a private matter, I have no comment,” Biden responded. “But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”

Prior to the child support settlement, Roberts’ legal team expressed bafflement over Hunter Biden’s lack of “respect” for court orders.

“[Hunter Biden] continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” argue her legal team, demanding that the court “take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law.”

