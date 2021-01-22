https://www.dailywire.com/news/lil-wayne-thanks-trump-for-presidential-pardon

After receiving a presidential pardon, rapper Lil Wayne publicly thanked former President Trump for granting him clemency in the final hours of Trump’s White House tenure.

In a tweet on Thursday, the rapper signed his name, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., as he thanked the president for “another chance” at life.

“I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!” the rapper tweeted to his 35 million followers.

Lil Wayne was charged with “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” in November 2020. He was not charged with ever brandishing the weapon or posing as a dangerous threat. The White House said upon the announcement of the rapper’s pardon:

President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as “Lil Wayne.” Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.” Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.”

While not fully endorsing Trump’s candidacy, Lil Wayne previously expressed support for President Trump’s now-defunct “platinum plan” that was aimed at helping the black community.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus, besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” the rapper tweeted in October.

President Trump also commuted the sentence of rapper Kodak Black, who pleaded guilty in August 2019 “after lying on background-check forms to buy firearms in Miami,” according to Local10. In announcing the move, the White House said that Kodak Black had dedicated himself to philanthropic efforts after serving half his 46-month sentence.

“Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document. He has served nearly half of his sentence. Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts,” the White House said. “In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged. In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas. Most recently while still incarcerated, Kodak Black donated $50,000 to David Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which provides funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak Black’s only request was that his donation go toward restaurants in his hometown.”

