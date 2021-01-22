https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lincoln-project-ted-cruz-interview-rick-wilson/2021/01/22/id/1006832

The co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson, says that the conservative super PAC is taking on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, now that former President Donald Trump has left the White House.

“I think the traditional Republican, economic, social and fiscal conservatism is basically dead,” Wilson told the Texas political podcast “Y’all-itics.”

He noted that his group plans to oppose Cruz over his “overtly seditious” attempt to prevent the finalization of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election earlier this month.

“We all know Ted Cruz is sort of a political force of nature. He is what he is. You either hate him or you hate him,” Wilson said. “And he is a guy who went so far over the edge, not just to appease Donald Trump and Trump’s base, but because he felt like [Sen.] Josh Hawley, R-Mo., had gotten out ahead of him on it.”

He added that the group plans to target other politicians who took part in opposing the certification of the Electoral College votes, saying “for as much as everyone sort of cordially hates Ted Cruz, this also about the fact there is a caucus of these guys right now.”

Wilson continued, “These guys have realized that this was a very, very bad move legally, politically, morally, constitutionally and so that’s why they are in a position right now where they are not out beating their chest and saying ‘I am the alpha male in inheritor to the MAGA fortunes.’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

