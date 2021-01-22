https://hannity.com/media-room/lone-star-showdown-texas-attorney-general-sues-biden-administration-over-deportation-freeze/

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday to stop the Biden Administration’s “deportation freeze” of illegal immigrants currently residing in the United States.

“The lawsuit, filed just two days after President Biden was sworn in, is among the first legal moves seeking to impede the new administration’s effort to undo Trump-era policies,” reports The Hill.

JUST IN: Texas AG sues Biden administration over deportation freeze https://t.co/wM0LCs6e7b pic.twitter.com/A3CjHQuQJa — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2021

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law,” Paxton said in a statement. “Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel.”

“If left unchallenged, DHS could re-assert this suspension power for a longer period or even indefinitely, effectively granting a blanket amnesty to illegal aliens that Congress has refused to pass time and time again,” the complaint reads. “The Constitution, controlling statutes, and prior Executive pledges prevent a seismic change to this country’s immigration laws merely by memorandum.”

Read the full report at The Hill.

