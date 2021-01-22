https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/madison-cawthorn-delivers-pizzas-to-the-abandoned-troops/

Posted by Kane on January 22, 2021

I just visited the solders who have been abandoned and insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office.

No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the U.S. Capitol while I work in Congress

