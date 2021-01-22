https://www.oann.com/major-difference-between-msm-treatment-of-trump-admin-biden-admin-press-secretaries/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=major-difference-between-msm-treatment-of-trump-admin-biden-admin-press-secretaries

UPDATED 9:06 AM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

There already appears to be a major difference between how President Trump’s press secretaries were treated by the mainstream media and Joe Biden’s.

During her first two press briefings, White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki fielded numerous soft-ball questions such as whether Biden plans to re-paint Air Force One, how clean the White House currently is and whether he has planned his first foreign trip yet.

In contrast, President Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, spent his first days defending the Trump administration from mainstream media attacks.

Things remained contentious through the course of the Trump administration, which led to the White House cutting back on the number of press conferences and even at one point getting rid of them altogether.

It should also be noted, Press Secretary Psaki worked as a political correspondent for CNN throughout the Trump presidency. She left left her job to become an advisor for Biden’s transition team and to eventually become the administration’s press secretary.

