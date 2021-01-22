https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/man-wakes-7-month-coma-immediately-charged-murder/

(VICE.COM) – A 21-year-old man awoke from a months-long induced coma on Wednesday to find homicide detectives standing at his bedside. They were there to charge him with the murder of his girlfriend.

Weijie He was placed into a coma with critical head injuries last June after falling from the fourth floor balcony of his apartment in Wolli Creek, in south Sydney, Australia. When police visited the apartment the following day, they found the body of He’s 19-year-old girlfriend Liqun Pan inside. Officers allege she’d been badly beaten to death.

It’s not clear whether He’s fall was intentional, but Detective Inspector Robert Alison said “witnesses told us he fell from the fourth floor of a common area, so it was either misadventure or a suicide attempt.

