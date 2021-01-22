https://cnsnews.com/blog/rob-shimshock/ny-rep-blasts-three-pillars-upholding-white-supremacy-filibuster-electoral

A U.S. representative from New York blasted three “pillars upholding white supremacy” Friday: the filibuster, the Electoral College, and student loan debt.

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman made these claims, accompanied by calls to end the three items, in three tweets, each of which received thousands of likes.

The filibuster is a pillar upholding white supremacy. It’s time to end it. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 22, 2021

Student loan debt is a pillar upholding white supremacy. It’s time to cancel all of it. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 22, 2021

Bowman, who began representing New York’s 16th district in January, is a member of the far-left Squad, which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Cori Bush (D-MO).

Prior to his election, Bowman served as founder and principal of Cornerstone Academy for Social Action, a middle school in the Bronx. He is a staunch opponent of standardized testing, once branding it “modern-day slavery.”

