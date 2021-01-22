https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/22/mary-katharine-ham-on-teachers-and-vaccines-ive-been-telling-parents-this-would-happen/

The union representing teachers in the Fairfax County Public Schools system now wants to put in-person education on hold until all kids are vaccinated which “most experts expect […] to happen in 2022 or not at all”:

The FEA president, speaking before the board, just confirmed she opposes returning to school next fall 5-days a week. She said FCPS should stay in hybrid until kids are vaccinated. We note most experts expect this to happen in 2022 or not at all. — OpenFCPS (@OpenFCPS2020) January 22, 2021

So first the teachers asked to move to the head of the vaccination line and now they won’t go back to class?

Fairfax Teachers Union demanded their teachers move to front of vaccine line and they did. Vaccinations began this week. Now they won’t even commit to returning in the FALL. https://t.co/TSReeQ47Rs — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) January 22, 2021

And this is *exactly* what Mary Katharine Ham warned would happen:

I’ve been telling parents this would happen and they kept looking at me like I was crazy. https://t.co/o1zogloQnX — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 22, 2021

What’s a few missed years of education anyway:

Its ok. Kids can afford to miss a few years of schooling…probably. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 22, 2021

Don’t give them any ideas:

We need to pre-close for covid-20 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) January 22, 2021

Because it’s coming:

Never can be too safe! pic.twitter.com/NXkuPKocHF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 22, 2021

