The union representing teachers in the Fairfax County Public Schools system now wants to put in-person education on hold until all kids are vaccinated which “most experts expect […] to happen in 2022 or not at all”:

So first the teachers asked to move to the head of the vaccination line and now they won’t go back to class?

And this is *exactly* what Mary Katharine Ham warned would happen:

What’s a few missed years of education anyway:

Don’t give them any ideas:

Because it’s coming:

