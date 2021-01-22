http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/y4dxziuKMqQ/

House Financial Services Committee chair Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Live” that she will continue her congressional investigations into former President Donald Trump’s finances.

Melvin asked, “Your committee notably also subpoenaed former President Trump’s financial documents. Will the committee’s investigation into his finances continue?”

Waters said, “Yes. We have not stopped. We will continue. We have some subpoenas that we have issued recently. We will continue our work. I’m very pleased that I think we’re going to have excellent cooperation from Deutsche Bank who have made their own decisions about not dealing with him anymore as many financial institutions have. We are going to continue our work.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

