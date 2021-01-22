https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/__trashed-65/

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has earned her first primary challenger, just one week after voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

State Senator Anthony Bouchard announced on Wednesday that he will be challenging her in 2022, citing her opposition to Trump.

“Anthony Bouchard is running for Congress to stand up and defend our rights and our republic against angry Socialists and their allies in Big Tech, academia and the Fake News Media,” his website states. Bouchard grew up in a blue-collar family and went on to start Wyoming Gun Owners before becoming a state senator. “Tough, bold and principled, Bouchard first won his State Senate seat five years ago defeating a well-funded party-backed ‘moderate’ in the primary and a swamp-backed challenger in the general. And last year Bouchard did it again, beating the Capitol insiders both in the primary and again in November,” his campaign website explains.

In his announcement, Bouchard discussed how Cheney’s “long-time opposition” to Trump and her impeachment vote show “just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming.”

TRENDING: Mitch McConnell Proposes Postponing Impeachment Trial Until February to Keep Trump Under His Thumb

Trump won Wyoming with close to 70% of the vote in both 2016 and 2020.

“Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Bouchard’s statement added.

Cheney has been significantly more outspoken about the protest at the Capitol on the 6th than she was of the Black Lives Matter riots that destroyed entire cities in 2020.

“[T]he President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said. “Everything that followed was his doing.”

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney added.

Bouchard has been an outspoken Trump supporter through and through.

“A conservative state like Wyoming—which gave Donald Trump the nation’s largest percentage of the vote both times—should be electing one of the most conservative members of Congress. It’s time to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put taxpayers first. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Bouchard said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

