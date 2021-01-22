https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/megyn-kelly-biden-unity

On “Glenn TV” this week, Megyn Kelly, host of the “Megyn Kelly Show,” told Glenn Beck she believes the Democrats’ talk of unity is “all nonsense” and forecasted the “death of journalism” under a Biden administration.

Megyn cited President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to make concessions that would help unify Democrats and Republicans as an example of how much he actually cares about unity, and added that, while she’s all for lowering the political temperature in America, she also believes there are some personal freedoms that are worth fighting for.

“What’s happening substantively is worth fighting for and it’s not going to go away just because [Biden] gave a nice speech,” Megyn said.

“I will object. I will protect my family and what I think is right over Joe Biden’s need for unity, which is false anyway. ‘Unify behind my agenda’ is not a real call for unity,” she added.

Megyn said she believes the Left has reached too far and “awakened a sleeping giant” in reference to the silent majority who should speak up, speak out, and refuse to be silenced any longer.

