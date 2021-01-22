https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/01/nbcs-mehdi-hasan-far-right-domestic-terror-threat-more-dangerous-than-al-qaeda-after-9-11

My latest in PJ Media:

Mehdi Hasan of NBC on Saturday provided a good example of the Left’s propaganda offensive to portray all support of Trump and all dissent from its agenda as dangerous terrorism that must be silenced and even criminalized. On the Mehdi Hasan Show and then on a Twitter thread, Hasan counted down five reasons for claiming that “the far-right domestic terror threat is more dangerous than even Al Qaeda after 9/11.” They were:

5. “Al Qaeda didn’t have cable news channels endorsing its world view.”

4. “Al Qaeda didn’t have the president of the United States or his daughter inciting them, or praising them during the attacks as ‘special people’ and ‘American Patriots.’”

3. “Al Qaeda wasn’t umbilically connected to the U.S. conservative moment and the GOP; didn’t have sympathizers in the House GOP caucus who spoke at its rallies and offered cover for them.”

2. “Al Qaeda hadn’t successfully infiltrated U.S. law enforcement and even the military in the run-up to 9/11. None of the 19 hijackers were off-duty cops or veterans.”

Hasan concluded: “And the number 1 reason why Al Qaeda was not as much a danger as these #MAGAterrorists are is because… Al Qaeda wasn’t white. We take the threat from brown men with big beards much more seriously than the threat from white guys. Hence the Capitol attack.”

This all sounds quite disquieting, but as is so often the case with Hasan and NBC in general, none of it is true.

5. Al Jazeera aired al-Qaeda materialand ran interference for it. Hasan’s exercise in moral equivalence also assumes that Trump incited and endorsed the storming of the Capitol on January 6, and that the entry into the Capitol was terrorism, and therefore when OANN or Newsmax reported favorably on Trump, they were endorsing terrorism. This is a whole string of false premises. Trump didn’t incite the attack: he never called upon people to enter the Capitol or disrupt the electoral vote count. To claim that he did so by means of “dog whistles” or some such is to claim that his intent beyond his actual words can be discerned in an objective manner. Once you grant that, you’ve opened the door for anyone in power to claim that someone criticizing them really means to incite violence, and thus must be silenced. The same thing goes for OANN and Newsmax: they never called for violence. Al-Qaeda calls for violence all the time. To equate the two means that any unpopular speech can be criminalized. Even Mehdi Hasan could find himself on the wrong end of that idea someday.

There is more. Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

