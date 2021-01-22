https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/new-report-finds-cdc-fumbled-ball-coronavirus-actually-refused-approve-early-study-spread-coronavirus/

Democrats and their mainstream media blamed President Trump for months for the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the United States. Congressional Democrats are currently investigating different ways on how they can blame the pandemic deaths on the Trump administration.

But now a new Reuters report accuses the CDC of dropping the ball and refusing to approve an early study on the spread of the coronavirus.

Just wait until they study how many tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if the CDC and Dr. Fauci had not shunned the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

Reuters reported:

Lawler told Reuters he immediately asked the world-renowned U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for permission to test the quarantined group, deeming it crucial to know whether people without symptoms were infected and could spread the deadly pathogen. Agency officials worried that detained people couldn’t give proper consent because they might feel coerced into testing. “CDC does not approve this study,” an official at the quarantine site wrote to Lawler in a Feb. 8 email obtained by Reuters. “Please discontinue all contact with the travelers for research purposes.” More than two months passed before the CDC expanded its testing guidelines to include all asymptomatic people, saying soon afterward that this silent spread “may meaningfully contribute to the propagation of the COVID-19 pandemic.” By November, the agency estimated that more than half of cases were spread by people not currently experiencing symptoms. Critics have widely asserted that the CDC fumbled key decisions during the coronavirus scourge because then-President Donald Trump and his administration meddled in the agency’s operations and muzzled internal experts. The matter is now the subject of a congressional inquiry. Yet Reuters has found new evidence that the CDC’s response to the pandemic also was marred by actions – or inaction – by the agency’s career scientists and frontline staff. At a crucial moment in the pandemic when Americans were quarantined after possible exposure to the virus abroad, the agency declined or resisted potentially valuable opportunities to study whether the disease could be spread by those without symptoms, according to previously undisclosed internal emails, other documents and interviews with key players.

Read the entire report here.

