Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday evening announced the impeachment trial for Trump will begin the week of February 8th.

The DC swamp is obsessed with Trump.

The swamp knows that Trump won the 2020 election and still has a solid base of tens of millions of supporters so they are working to bar Trump from ever running for office.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump last week – 10 Republican traitors joined the Democrats and voted in favor of impeachment.

Speaker Pelosi will send the articles of impeachment to the senate on Monday.

Pelosi and the Democrats have accused Trump of “inciting an insurrection” – or as Schumer said this morning “inciting the erection.”

According to reports, McConnell privately says he wants Trump gone – the DC elites are pressuring Republicans to impeach private citizen Trump.

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says former President Trump's impeachment trial will start the week of Feb. 8. https://t.co/FKAryO7Sum — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2021

