(FOX NEWS) — The New York Times has reportedly parted ways with one of its editors after she sparked mockery on social media over a tweet celebrating President Biden’s arrival to the Washington, D.C., area ahead of his inauguration.

Lauren Wolfe raised eyebrows Tuesday when she tweeted out her reaction while watching CNN’s coverage of Biden’s plane landing on the tarmac the day before he was sworn in.

“Biden landing at Joint Base Andrews now,” she wrote. “I have chills.”

