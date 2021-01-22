https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/22/newt-radical-left-using-biden-as-pleasant-cover-while-methodically-trying-to-destroy-conservatism-1019865/

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich charged that the radical left is “methodically trying to destroy conservatism,” using Joe Biden as a “pleasant cover.”

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity, Gingrich was responding to the attacks on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for his objection to the 2020 election results, and he took care to stress that much of what we are seeing is not coming from Biden, it’s coming from the “Biden machine” around him.

“I think you’re seeing the hysteria of the Biden system because it’s not really about Biden himself,” Gingrich said. “It’s his entire team around him who are radicals who believe that they can exterminate the Republicans. That would be one way to get the ‘unity.’”

“As a New York Times columnist wrote this morning, if Biden really wanted unity, he would start by lynching Vice President Pence,” he continued. “That gives you a sense of the ferocity and the anger and the hatred that underlies the modern left.”

Commenting on Biden’s inaugural remarks about “extremists,” Gingrich quipped that the Antifa unrest seen this week may be because they “had their feelings hurt because they think they have earned the right to be considered terrorists extremist groups.”

“I think that people should be worried about America. We are under greater stress right now than any time since the pre-Civil war period and the distress is very real,” Gingrich said, adding that Biden “methodically went out and he began hunting down and destroying the Trump legacy, but during the inaugural, he was this nice pleasant, unity, bring-us-all-together, which literally within two hours he destroyed by his own activities.”

Host Sean Hannity asked if Biden is capable of standing up to his radical base.

“I think you have to think in terms of the Biden machine, not Biden personally,” his guest responded. “Biden didn’t personally sit down and draft 17 executive orders, but radicals on his staff did.”

Gingrich pointed to the new administration dissolving Trump’s 1776 Commission and removing its pro-American report from the White House website.

“Think about this,” Gingrich said. “On the very day he was sworn in as president, he signed an executive order to destroy the 1776 Commission. And all of our viewers tonight ought to ask themselves, what is it about this 1776 Commission that made it such a big deal that Biden went out of his way to destroy it on his first day of office?”

“The answer is it’s a pro-American, pro-history, pro-factual commission which threatens the very essence of the modern left and all of their 1619 projects and all of their lies about the makeup of America,” he added.

For the radical left, one paragraph alone in the 1776 Commission report touching on the Founding Fathers and slavery, warrants it being struck from the record because it undermines their toxic critical race theory, which now governs Democratic policy:

“The most common charge levelled against the founders, and hence against our country itself, is that they were hypocrites who didn’t believe in their stated principles, and therefore the country they built rests on a lie. This charge is untrue, and has done enormous damage, especially in recent years, with a devastating effect on our civic unity and social fabric.”

Commenting further on Biden’s speech, Gingrich noted the hypocrisy of a smiling Joe Biden being used to do away with the right once and for all.

“I thought it was a great speech. I thought it had all the right tone. But I also know that if Eisenhower had given that speech, he would have meant it,” he stated. “When Biden gives that speech, he’s just the pleasant cover, below which they’re methodically trying to destroy conservatism.”

see all) Latest posts by Tom Tillison

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

