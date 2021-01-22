https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/no-dissent-tolerated-biden-white-house-channel-disables-comments-videos-scrubs-thousands-comments/

After only three days in office the Biden administration has disabled comments on all thirteen videos posted to the official White House YouTube channel, erasing thousands of comments in the process. The White House channel has been under relentless negative commentary from the American people to the point that downvotes were being manipulated to make the Biden videos appear more popular. While the downvotes still wildly exceed the upvotes, all commenting and live chats are now gone.

A tweet posted Friday night has a screen image showing the same video with nearly 8,000 comments.

Comments were visible Friday afternoon on most videos when reviewed by TGP, however a check Friday night shows that commenting has been turned off on all videos and thousands of comments on videos such as the briefings by Press Secretary Jen Psaki are gone.

Mark Dice presciently commented on the disabling of commentary:

The latest video, posted Friday evening, has commenting disabled.

Earlier page view of video from Friday of Biden remarks shows over two thousand comments:

Now all comments are gone.

