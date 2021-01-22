https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/no-left-turn-education-movement-gains-steam/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A movement among parents to fight left-leaning indoctrination in K-12 schools today boasts chapters in 18 states, an exponential growth rate that came in less than six months.

How did a group launched by one concerned mom get so big so fast? “They have woken up the giant,” said Elana Yaron Fishbein, the organization’s founder.

Fishbein, in an interview with The College Fix, attributed the astronomical growth of her group to the fact that parents are fed up with far-left curriculum because “it’s threatening their kids.”

