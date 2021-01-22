https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-making-headlines-gop-rep-madison-cawthorne-delivers-pizza-troops-democrats-banish-parking-garage/

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila – A military source in DC told TPUSA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson that for the last week his battalion had been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria in preparation for Biden’s sham inauguration.

One day after Biden’s inauguration, 5,000 soldiers were moved to a cold parking garage.

There is one power outlet and one bathroom for 5,000 soldiers.

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

More than 20,000 troops protected Joe Biden’s sham inauguration on Wednesday.

Following the inauguration, the military was banished to a parking garage by Democrat leaders.

The military felt completely abandoned by the DC elites.

This morning OANN reported that President Trump gave permission for the troops to stay at his lavish Trump Hotel in Washington DC.

And, this didn’t make any headlines.

Republican freshman lawmaker Madison Cawthorn delivered pizzas to the troops in the parking garage last night.

The media ignored this act of kindness.

Madison Cawthorn delivers pizza to abandoned troops https://t.co/0wMcKgKlK6 — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) January 22, 2021

What a wonderful gesture.

