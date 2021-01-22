https://www.dailywire.com/news/now-that-bidens-president-twitter-decides-to-shut-down-antifa-accounts

Although Twitter had not taken large-scale action against popular Antifa Twitter accounts during President Trump’s tenure, allowing Antifa more latitude to organize their efforts at creating chaos, this week, after President Biden was inaugurated, Twitter suspended some of those Antifa-related accounts.

The New York Post reported on Friday that Twitter had suspended several popular Antifa accounts with more than 71,000 followers. The Post noted, “At least four accounts tied with the militant group have been yanked offline — @JewishWorker, @RevAbolition, @RevAbolitionNYC and @TheBaseBK, the account for the anarchist center in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Archived web pages of the accounts show they shared more than 71,000 followers and dated as far back as 2012.”

Antifa Sacramento tweeted in “solidarity” with their “comrades,” The Base:

Our comrades w The Base (@TheBasebk), an anarchist social center in Brooklyn, NY of 9 years now took this Twitter thing seriously. Reaching a platform of 17k followers they pushed a very specific line where politics were never blurred. Today, Twitter took their account down, and now theres (sic) a void. … The Base took the same approach to Twitter as they do in the struggle for liberation. As anarchists they take a stand & never waver. Its inspiring. And we encourage everyone to check their site now & periodically.Solidarity forever!

Following the breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Twitter purged over 70,000 QAnon-related accounts. Twitter stated concerning the sweeping move:

We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon. Many of the individuals impacted by this updated enforcement action held multiple accounts, driving up the total number of accounts impacted. Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.

Twitter insisted that the “Trends” it lists were simply to “promote healthy conversation,” yet admitted they censored certain subjects from trending. “We want Trends to promote healthy conversations on Twitter,” the platform explained. “This means, at times, we may prevent certain content from trending.”

On October 21, The Daily Wire noted:

The New York Post remains locked out of its Twitter account one week after the social media platform suspended it for publishing a series of bombshell stories on emails allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop. “7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access [The New York Post’s] Twitter account, despite [Jack Dorsey’s] apology,” the Post’s deputy politics editor Emma-Jo Morris tweeted on Wednesday morning, referencing a public apology made by Twitter’s CEO about the way the platform handled the articles’ publishing. After the initial Post story dropped purporting to show an email exchange between Biden and an executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, Twitter banned users from tweeting out or sharing the story through direct messages on its platform. The company said that the story violated its prohibition on “hacked material.”

One week later, just before the November presidential election, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during a Senate hearing that his company had no evidence that the explosive New York Post reports on Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation or that the emails were not authentic. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked. “Do you have any information they’re not authentic or that they are Russian disinformation?” “We don’t,” Dorsey responded.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

