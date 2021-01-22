https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/22/now-that-the-adults-are-back-in-charge-nyt-opinion-piece-wants-you-to-imagine-america-is-an-emotional-teenage-girl/

Now that Donald Trump is out of office, America can finally grow up again.

Or … not:

Huh?

It won’t shut up about boys and has horrible taste in music? pic.twitter.com/LEjIyCBD4t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

OK, that would make sense. But the rest? Not so much.

It’s easy if you try. https://t.co/TaYriX9uJ4 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 22, 2021

Well, we read Samantha Hunt’s full piece, and to be honest, we still can’t wrap our heads around it.

Here are some choice bits:

After Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won (not on election night but a few days later, when it seemed clear that the victory was real) my oldest daughter, now a teenager, emerged from her bedroom and started to dance wildly in our living room, without music even, legs kicking high, arms swirling, dancing as if she didn’t care who saw her joy and freedom. … When my daughter’s dance was done, she said, “Mom, we can hang the flag again!” We live very rurally, and of late, the flag here has been used as a battering ram. Young men purchase huge flags and affix them to the back of their trucks, arguably in violation of the U.S. Flag Code, yet these young men consider themselves patriots. They race their trucks right up onto the bumpers of other cars, as if they might drive over other Americans. While it might be youthful exuberance and love of country that compels them, it’s menacing for the rest of us. … America, my emotional teenage girl, I love you.

If it’s possible to die of secondhand embarrassment, then please call the mortician right now, because we’re dead.

What’s interesting is that, despite the fact that Samantha Hunt is clearly very woke, she spends a good deal of time talking about girls and biology, which, last time we checked, was offensive to trans and nonbinary women (can we say “women”?).

how dare they assume our gender!!!!!! — thagodemperor (@BGray8ful) January 22, 2021

Aren’t you not allowed to call it a girl u less it says so ? — Why8Urp (@Why8Urp) January 22, 2021

It’s so hard to keep up!

In any event, this makes for a very fitting parting evergreen tweet:

We live incredibly stupid times https://t.co/tk8vMsoeBM — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) January 22, 2021

