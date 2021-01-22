https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/22/ny-times-writer-shaken-by-what-he-saw-during-1600-mile-drive-through-middle-america/

Coastal media will occasionally refer to middle America as “flyover country,” but occasionally they’ll grab their notebooks and venture a drive.

New York Times writer David Leonhardt recently went on one such road trip, and was troubled — troubled — by what he witnessed:

Prepare to be “shaken”:

Which is not nearly as weird as another guest at the hotel watching them sit there for hours, but we digress…

At this point, it’s starting to feel a little like Charles Darwin analyzing Galapagos finches.

So. Much. Scolding.

Maybe something should be taken into consideration before he further triggers himself:

For example, is there a bigger shutdown-happy state with high mask compliance than California? And how’s that been working out for Gavin Newsom?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...