President Joe Biden saying he’s working to unite the country should not be believed, according to political analyst Oliver North on Newsmax TV.

“His pitch for unity is phony,” North told Greg Kelly on Friday’s ”Greg Kelly Reports.” “He’s failed to stop the Senate [impeachment] trial to convict [former president Donald] Trump. It shows a lack of leadership. It’s going to doom him and the Democrats in the 2022 elections.

“Ultimately, we’re going to get Republicans back in the House and the Senate in charge of doing things. Hey, give some credit to Trump for the COVID vaccine in record time. Give some effort to say something decent about the people for [Biden] to say he wants to do a hundred million vaccinations in his first hundred days. The Trump legacy is not to be embarrassed.”

North, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel who also served on the National Security Council in the Reagan administration, expressed concern over several international threats facing Biden. They included China, the Israel-Arab situation, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

North also is the founder of Fidelis Publishing. He extended an offer to Trump officials and staffers who are being shunned by other publishers.

He said Fidelis offers a “counter attack on the cancel culture.”

