(LIBERTY UNYIELDING) – Oregon plans to give minorities preference over whites in access to the coronavirus vaccine, which is unconstitutional.

After vaccinating healthcare workers, teachers, and seniors, Oregon plans to vaccinate “people in communities of color, specifically those most impacted by the pandemic: ‘Black, African-American, Hispanic/Latino/Latinx, indigenous peoples, tribal and urban-based native communities, and Pacific Islanders.'”

It is not clear that “Pacific Islanders” really are that “impacted” by the pandemic: One percent of COVID-19 cases in Oregon involve Pacific Islanders, who comprise a bit less than 1% of the state’s population. Blacks account for 3% of cases, despite being only 2% of the population. But there is no reason to expect a group’s percentage of cases to exactly mirror its percentage of the population — especially when it is a small minority group that lives mostly in one part of the state (the Portland metropolitan area).

