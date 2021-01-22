https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/president-joe-biden-moves-reinstate-u-s-funding-abortion-worldwide/

(DISRN) – President Joe Biden is planning on issuing an executive order that will reverse the Mexico City policy, according to reports. The policy currently prevents groups that perform or promote abortion around the world from receiving funding through U.S. aid money.

During the presidential campaign, Biden promised he would undo the policy so that U.S. global aid can be used to fund abortions again.

The Mexico City policy, established by former President Ronald Reagan, gets revoked under each Democratic administration and then reinstated with every Republican administration. The policy has long been opposed by pro-abortion advocates who refer to it as the “global gag rule.”

