After spending months on the campaign trail criticizing the Trump administration’s COVID-19 response and promising to ‘crush’ the virus with a comprehensive action plan, President Biden now says there’s “nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

After saying on Thursday that “We didn’t get into this mess overnight and it’s going to take months for us to turn things around,” adding “We will defeat this pandemic, and to a nation waiting for action, let me be the clearest on this point: Help is on the way,” Biden lowered expectations even further on Friday.

Watch:

.@JoeBiden: “There is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.” pic.twitter.com/VGTBdgPSIf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 22, 2021

Here’s what Biden said in late October on the campaign trail about how he’d deal with COVID-19:

“Imagine a day in the not too distant future, when you can enjoy dinner with your friends and family, and maybe even go out to a movie.”

Just not for a while, apparently.

The past 4 years were the only time Biden has spent out of government since the Nixon administration lol @ people just finding out he breaks promises — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2021

As an aside, here’s how the Bidens dealt with the National Guard being forced to sleep in a parking garage after they were booted from the Capitol grounds:

Biden brought about 25 candy bars……for a group of about 200 soldiers I guess she’s not a “Doctor” of mathmatics https://t.co/9D5Poe99Yp — Rogue1-the Jeff Faria Project (@PatriotsOfMars) January 22, 2021

