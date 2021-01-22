https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/psaki-biden-bigger-issues-following-covid-rules/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki seemed to have trouble explaining why President Biden and some members of the first family were briefly unmasked while at the Lincoln Memorial for inauguration night events.

“I think he was celebrating in the evening of a historic day in our country,” she told reporters in the briefing room Thursday. “We take a number of COVID precautions, as you know, here, in terms of testing, social distancing, mask-wearing ourselves.”

“I think we have bigger issues to worry about at this time,” she said.

