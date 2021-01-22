https://thehill.com/homenews/news/535473-psaki-biden-has-not-spent-a-moment-thinking-about-the-color-scheme-of-air-force

White House press secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiOvernight Defense: House approves waiver for Biden’s Pentagon nominee | Biden to seek five-year extension of key arms control pact with Russia | Two more US service members killed by COVID-19 Biden to seek five-year extension of key arms control pact with Russia White House communications director: ‘Biden is not going to be breaking news at 1am on Twitter’ MORE said Friday that President Biden has not thought about the color scheme of Air Force One.

Psaki told reporters during Friday’s White House press briefing that Biden “has not spent a moment” thinking about the color scheme, referring to former President Trump Donald TrumpIran’s leader vows ‘revenge,’ posting an image resembling Trump Former Sanders spokesperson: Biden ‘backing away’ from ‘populist offerings’ Justice Dept. to probe sudden departure of US attorney in Atlanta after Trump criticism MORE‘s proposal to exchange the aircraft’s baby blue color for a new red, white and blue design.

White House press sec. Jen Psaki comments on proposal for “reconsidering the color scheme of Air Force One.” “I can confirm for you here: the president has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One.” https://t.co/FIF1vyQRXS pic.twitter.com/r6ZIAXQSP6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 22, 2021

In February, the Air Force requested $800.9 million in fiscal 2021 for the “VC-25B Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization program,” which would swap out the current planes for modified Boeing 747-8s and paint them with a white top half, blue bottom third and red stripe down the middle.

“[W]e are certainly aware of the White House military units proposal that has been submitted to them about reconsidering the color scheme of Air Force One,” Psaki said to reporters.

“I can confirm for you here, the president has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One or anything in the House or any article of anything. And no one is going to submit a decision memo to him on that particular topic,” she added.

The aircraft’s current blue and white color scheme was designed by President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy.

“We’re aware of the proposal and as there are any updates we are happy to provide them to you,” Psaki concluded.

