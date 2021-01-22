https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/putins-puppet-joe-bidens-eo-blocking-keystone-pipeline-forces-us-imports-russia-venezuelan-marxist-regime-video/

Joe Biden made many promises throughout the 2020 election. Most media outlets did not pay too much attention to him. After all, he spent the majority of this time in his basement.

In his first hours after being sworn in as president, Joe Biden blocked the Keystone Pipeline from Canada.

The move immediately elimated 10,000 high-paying jobs and an estimated 40,000 more related jobs.

On Friday Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) reported on the repercussions of Joe Biden’s actions. According to the Wall Street Journal the keystone decision will force the US to supplement their energy demands from Putin’s Russia and Maduro’s Venezuela.

This is after two days in office!

Via Varney and Co.:

