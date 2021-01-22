https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/22/really-gov-andrew-cuomos-covid-credo-is-one-of-the-least-self-aware-things-weve-ever-seen/

Another day has brought with it more facepalms courtesy of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who apparently has not paid much attention to his own actions in the past few months.

The following comes with a beverage warning:

Oh come ON

Does Andrew Cuomo know he’s Andrew Cuomo?

If that’s not Cuomo’s definition of “getting cocky” about Covid-19 we’re afraid to find out what is.

Janice Dean gets the final word:

Bingo.

