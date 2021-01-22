https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cawthorn-nationalguard-pizza-capitol/2021/01/22/id/1006870

National Guard members forced to sleep in a parking garage “knew they had someone looking out for them” when free pizzas were delivered, according to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C, on Newsmax TV.

Cawthorn and his chief of staff made the delivery on Thursday night to troops who were moved to a nearby parking garage after they had been been resting inside the Capitol between 12-hour shifts.

Thousands of National Guard troops had deployed to Washington, D.C., to protect Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden against threats of violence following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“As my chief of staff and I were driving through Washington, D.C., the several barricades you had to get through to get to the actual parking garage, you could see that the men were demoralized,” Cawthorn told host Benny Johnson on Friday’s Rob Schmitt Tonight.

“But as soon as we pulled in downstairs, I believe they started to recognize the vehicle. When we started handing the pizzas out you saw smiles going from ear to ear. These soldiers, their complete attitude changed. They knew they had someone looking out for them. Somebody who respected them.”

Cawthorn, who tweeted a video of the pizza delivery, blamed Democrat leaders for disrespecting the troops by moving them to a parking garage.

“[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, [Sen.] Chuck Schumer, and namely [President] Joe Biden were all born in the 1940s,” he said. “They all have been in Congress longer than [we’ve] been alive. So term limits is a great start.”

