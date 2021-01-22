https://www.oann.com/rep-mccarthy-president-trump-listened-to-voices-that-no-one-else-was-hearing/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-mccarthy-president-trump-listened-to-voices-that-no-one-else-was-hearing

UPDATED 8:39 AM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), President Trump is not finished with his role in the Republican Party.

During a press conference Thursday, the California Republican said President Trump achieved great success within the GOP while highlighting how he brought more people to the Republican Party.

The representative then encouraged President Trump to continue engaging with his supporters while reflecting on who should be the party’s next leader.

“One thing we learned in the last four years of President Trump…he listened to voices that no one else was hearing on either party,” McCarthy stated. “Those are the voices we should continue to hear and you know what they’re saying right now.”

The Republican went on to point out that 11 million illegal immigrants are now going to become citizens.

Within hours after assuming office, the new administration was more interested in helping illegal immigrants than in helping our own citizens. https://t.co/rKZwhDcuSt — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 21, 2021

The House minority leader went on to criticize the Biden administration while slamming the White House for not prioritizing the millions of Americans who are currently unemployed.

